Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $145.00 at TD Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

A stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

