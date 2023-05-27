Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,870 shares of company stock worth $1,991,381. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

