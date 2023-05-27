Aion Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $456,526.41 and $167.84 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022850 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

