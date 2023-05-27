Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

