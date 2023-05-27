Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 280 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

AKAM stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.