Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $230.36 million and $1.24 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 213,083,838 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

