Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

