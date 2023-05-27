Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $27.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,629,391,927 coins and its circulating supply is 7,241,922,432 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

