Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,233 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Advance Auto Parts worth $34,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 421,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 210,859 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

AAP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $212.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

