Allen Investment Management LLC Has $80.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 62,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,426,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,172,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 385,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 221,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

