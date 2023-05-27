Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,597 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 4.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Schlumberger worth $277,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,290,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

