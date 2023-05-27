Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of BX traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,412. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

