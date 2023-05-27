Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 117,573 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,550,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 7.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $462,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

SCHW stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,521,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,053. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

