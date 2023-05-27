Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 260,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 44,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

