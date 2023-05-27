Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 4,695 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,111,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,419,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,636,534. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

