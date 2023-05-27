Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $9.35 on Friday, hitting $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $262.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

