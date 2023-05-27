Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,682 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,037,000 after buying an additional 108,772 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 545,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

