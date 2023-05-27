Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 130 at Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of AWEVF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. Alphawave IP Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.42.

