Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DIVD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

