Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) versus IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Head to Head Analysis

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 7.50 $55.44 million ($0.02) -236.88 IDACORP $1.64 billion 3.18 $258.98 million $5.31 19.47

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 IDACORP 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.04%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than IDACORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% IDACORP 15.54% 9.65% 3.54%

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Altus Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

