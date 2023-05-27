Amalgamated Bank Acquires 823 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.