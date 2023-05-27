Amalgamated Bank Buys 782 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 58.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after buying an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

