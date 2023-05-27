Amalgamated Bank Has $9.02 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Price Performance

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

