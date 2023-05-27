Amalgamated Bank Has $9.46 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,449 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

