Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

