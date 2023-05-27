Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

