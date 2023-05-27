Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,210 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

