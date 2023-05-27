Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $468.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

