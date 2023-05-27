American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Boosted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 3,387,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,870. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,569,844 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

