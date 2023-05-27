American International Group Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.83. 940,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,336. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

