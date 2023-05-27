American International Group Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.60. 648,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

