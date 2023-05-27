American International Group Inc. Sells 5,141 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $20,835,867. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.99. 1,850,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,823. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.