American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Stock Up 9.3 %

AMWD stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 82.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 75.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

