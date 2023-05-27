Amgen Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Amgen token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $1,439.35 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.95045252 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,263.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

