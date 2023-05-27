Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $108.94

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

