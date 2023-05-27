Analyzing Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 41.27% 12.09% 6.55% Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.49 billion 7.45 $653.61 million $5.62 18.49 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.61

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $128.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 795.23%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square. The company was founded on July 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.