Analyzing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 33.80% 18.17% 1.46% Hanmi Financial 30.36% 16.26% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.54%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.16 $23.44 million $4.54 6.22 Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.48 $101.39 million $3.36 4.45

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

