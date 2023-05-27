Analyzing Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) & Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Aditxt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$115.44 million ($2.39) -2.31 Aditxt $930,000.00 4.35 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

Aditxt has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

66.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Aditxt shares are held by institutional investors. 76.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Aditxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and Aditxt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Aditxt 0 1 1 0 2.50

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Aditxt has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 568.90%. Given Aditxt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aditxt is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -54.86% -49.42% Aditxt -2,927.39% -570.66% -228.43%

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Aditxt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Aditxt

(Get Rating)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.