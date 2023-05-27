Analyzing REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.73%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -246.50% -49.69% -31.63% Vaxcyte N/A -33.83% -31.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.02 -$280.32 million ($6.24) -2.92 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.46) -14.15

Vaxcyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

