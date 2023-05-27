Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $251.61 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $251.61 million and $13.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,752.85 or 1.00006061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02523716 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $13,687,336.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.