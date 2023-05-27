Ankr Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $252.89 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,761.62 or 1.00024800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02523716 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $13,687,336.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

