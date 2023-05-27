Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 21,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 3.7 %
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
