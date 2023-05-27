Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

