ApeCoin (APE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.42 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $34.42 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00012094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

