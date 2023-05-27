Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Applied UV Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 3,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.