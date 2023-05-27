Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

