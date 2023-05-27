Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
