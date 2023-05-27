Ardor Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and $317,501.61 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

