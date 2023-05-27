Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 299,544 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after purchasing an additional 448,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

