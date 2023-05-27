Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Ark has a market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $325,585.16 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003334 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,218,730 coins and its circulating supply is 173,218,598 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

