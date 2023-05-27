Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 383.27 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.73). 181,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.04) price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £306.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,393.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

